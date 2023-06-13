Senate Will Support Tinubu’s Policies – Akpabio

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has promised to provide legislative support to back the policies of President Bola Tinubu.

Akpabio said this while delivering his inaugural speech after emerging President of the Senate on Tuesday.

Akpabio’s emergence followed a poll of 63 votes to defeat Abdulaziz Yari, who polled 46 votes.

“We shall have a seriously forward-looking Senate that will emphasise economic viability, social acceptability, tackle environmental issues and bring about sustainable growth.

“We must provide the required legislative framework and legal environment for President Tinubu to anchor the policies and programmes that he espouses for the country,” he said.

He further hailed Tinubu for the step taken on subsidy removal.

“I want to offer special commendation to the president for the bold step he has so far taken, particularly on the issue of petrol subsidy.

“If it requires legislative backing, we shall give. We must begin to produce our own fuel in Nigeria. We must begin to encourage the production of diesel and other products in this country,” he added.