Senate Suspends Ningi Over Budget Padding Allegation

The Nigerian Senate has taken action against Senator Abdul Ningi, suspending him for a period of three months following allegations of a N3.7 trillion budget padding into the 2024 budget.

Senator Ningi, who represents the PDP for Bauchi Central and serves as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Population, found himself at the center of controversy over the budgetary claims.

While calls for a thorough investigation into the matter echoed throughout the Senate, some northern senators distanced themselves from Ningi’s assertions, asserting that he did not represent their views.

Despite objections, Senator Ningi maintained his stance, insisting that the significant sum could not be accounted for in the 2024 budget.

During Tuesday’s plenary session, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, raised a motion urging urgent attention to address the alleged false accusation by Ningi. He proceeded to read the transcript of Ningi’s interview with Hausa BBC on the Senate floor.

Amidst deliberations, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim proposed a 12-month suspension for Ningi, with a warning for Senator Sumaila Kawu. However, Senator Chris Ekpeyong countered with an amendment, suggesting a six-month suspension, which was seconded by another senator advocating for a three-month suspension.