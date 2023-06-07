Senate Shifts Valedictory Session To Saturday

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has made an announcement regarding the rescheduling of the Senate’s valedictory session.

Initially planned for Thursday, the session will now take place on Saturday.

Lawan shared this update during a meeting with the Senate Press Corps, citing a scheduled meeting between President Bola Tinubu and the incoming lawmakers of the 10th National Assembly on Thursday as the reason for the date change.

Despite the rescheduling, the Senate held plenary sessions both on Tuesday and Wednesday, ensuring the smooth continuation of legislative activities.

“By the grace of God, we will still hold plenary tomorrow(Thursday) and then our valedictory session will be on Saturday

“It is because tomorrow, Mr President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be meeting with the Senators-elect and members-elect at 2pm.

“And we believe that a session as significant and as important and as historical and memorable as valedictory session of the Senate requires a whole day. Not one, two, three hours. And therefore we push it to Saturday,” Lawan said.

The Ninth Senate officially ends its four-year tenure on 11th June, 2023.

Lawan hinted that the Tenth Senate would be inaugurated on Tuesday, 13th June, 2023.