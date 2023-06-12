Senate Presidency: Shettima Backs Southern Christian Over Northern Muslim

In the midst of the intensifying race for the Senate Presidency, Vice President Kashim Shettima expressed his belief that even the most incompetent Southern Christian candidate would be more preferable than the most puritanical Northern Muslim candidate.

Shettima expressed his willingness to humbly appeal to the incoming senators, urging them to consider allowing a Southern Christian candidate to assume the role of the next Senate President. These remarks were made during an interaction with the senators in Abuja.

Shettima said, “I’m ready to kneel and beg my colleagues for the sake of the nation. This is for the survival of this nation.

“Here we are with a Muslim president and a Muslim vice-president in a multi-ethnic, multi-religious polity like ours.

“Number 1, 2. All of the same faith for God sake.

“Under the current dispensation, the worst, the most incompetent Southern Christian is better than the most puritanical Northern Muslim for the Presidency of the Senate.”