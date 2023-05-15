Senate Presidency: I’ll Get Backing Of 86 Senators By June – Akpabio

Senator Godswill Akpabio has expressed the belief that 86 senators will back his ambition to be the President of the 10th Senate.

Akpabio currently has 69 Senators behind his ambition, most of whom he led on a visit to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday.

Speaking at the meeting, Akpabio said the 69 senators will swell in number by June.

He said, “Today, we are about 69 in number and it is still growing. We believe that by the time we get to June, we should expect this group to rise to about 85 to 86. All I know is that we are going to win.

“I want to assure, sir that the people you see seated here are those shunning dollars and shunning pounds and shunning naira. The Senate is composed of men and women of integrity. We will not allow Nigeria to be bought. If leadership in the country goes to the highest bidder, I don’t think those like the late President Yar’Adua would have ruled Nigeria. Even the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, was not even available, I think he was somewhere else, I think Yola, when he became President.

“So, it’s not a function of money. We’ve seen money politics play out, even though we’ve not seen it play out in the 10th Senate yet. As a prelude to the inauguration, we’ve seen what is going on. We condemn it and we believe that integrity should come to play.”