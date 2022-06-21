Senate Names New Minority Leader

The lawmaker representing the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Philip Aduda, has been named as the new Minority Leader of the Senate.

Aduda was named on Tuesday to replace Senator Eyinaya Abaribe who last week dumped the Peoples Democratic Party to join the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

Senator Chukwuka Utazi was also named as the Senate Minority Whip to take over Aduda’s former position.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, announced the appointments while reading two separate letters signed by the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party Samuel Anyanwu.