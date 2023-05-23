Senate Confirms Dabiri-Erewa’s Re-Appointment As NiDCOM Boss

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed the reappointment of Abike Dabiri-Erewa as the chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) for a second term. The upper legislative chamber unanimously endorsed Dabiri-Erewa’s reappointment on Tuesday, following the presentation of a report by Nanchi Michael, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Diaspora, during the plenary session.

Dabiri-Erewa’s Reappointment and Qualifications

Chairperson Nanchi Michael highlighted Dabiri-Erewa’s impressive technical expertise and academic qualifications, affirming her exceptional ability to fulfill the responsibilities of the role. The committee reported that no petitions were filed against her reappointment, further underscoring her competence and credibility. Notably, Dabiri-Erewa was the initiator of the bill that led to the establishment of the commission when she served as a member of the House of Representatives.

President Muhammadu Buhari formally requested the Senate’s confirmation of Dabiri-Erewa earlier this month. As the pioneer chairperson of NiDCOM, a commission housed within the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dabiri-Erewa has been instrumental in advancing the welfare and interests of Nigerians residing abroad. Prior to assuming her current position, she served as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora. Dabiri-Erewa’s experience as a former member of the National Assembly representing the Ikorodu constituency of Lagos further bolsters her understanding of the diaspora’s needs and concerns.

Senate Confirmation of NDDC Board Members

In addition to Dabiri-Erewa’s reappointment, the Senate also confirmed the appointment of three nominees as board members of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Following the adoption of a report presented by Amos Bulus, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on NDDC, the nominees were given the Senate’s approval. The confirmed board members are Benard Okwmagba (Delta), Patric Aisowieren (Edo), and Kyrian Uchegbu (Imo). This decision further strengthens the leadership and governance of the NDDC, allowing for greater effectiveness in addressing the developmental needs of the Niger Delta region.

Appointment of Funke Opeke to USP Board

Furthermore, the Senate confirmed the appointment of Funke Opeke as a member of the Universal Service Provision (USP) Board. Opeke’s appointment to the board underscores her expertise and contributions to the telecommunications industry. Her extensive knowledge and experience will be valuable in shaping and implementing policies that promote universal access to telecommunications services across Nigeria.

With the confirmation of these key appointments, the Senate has taken decisive steps to ensure effective leadership and governance in crucial sectors, including diaspora affairs, regional development, and telecommunications services.