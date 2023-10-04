Senate Confirms Balarabe as Minister Despite Collapsing at Screening

The Senate has has confirmed the ministerial nominee from Kaduna State, Abbas Balarabe, who fainted during his screening session on Wednesday.

The Senate also confirmed Jamila Bio Ibrahim and Olawande Ayodele as Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Reacting to Balarabe’s confirmation, the Speaker, Kaduna House of Assembly, Yusuf Liman, hailed the Senate just as he congratulated the new minister.

In a statement, he said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to my dear brother and thoroughbred technocrat, Mal. Balarabe Abbas on his confirmation as a minister of the FRN

“This remarkable achievement is a testament to his dedication, expertise, and commitment to serving our great nation, Nigeria.

“Mal. Balarabe Abbas has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities throughout his career most especially as the SSG of Kaduna State.

“I have no doubt that he will bring the same level of passion and dedication to his new role as a Minister. His wealth of experience and deep understanding of the challenges facing our nation will undoubtedly contribute to the development and progress of Nigeria.

“As a highly respected individual in his field, Mal. Abbas has consistently shown his unwavering commitment to the betterment of our society. His outstanding track record and contributions to various sectors have earned him the respect and admiration of his peers and colleagues.

“We are confident that his appointment as a minister will further amplify his positive impact on our nation.

“With this appointment, Mal. Balarabe Abbas will bring fresh perspectives, innovative ideas, and effective strategies to address the pressing issues facing our dear Nation.

“His expertise will undoubtedly be instrumental in driving the renewed hope mantra set forth by the administration of His Excellency, President @officialABAT

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the Nigerian Senate under the leadership of @Senator_Akpabio for their thorough and diligent confirmation process and to the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, His Excellency, Mal. @ubasanius for supporting the nomination of the most qualified candidate to serve in this vital government position.

“Once again, congratulations to Mal. Balarabe Abbas on his well-deserved confirmation as a Minister.

“We eagerly anticipate the positive impact he will make in his new role and look forward to witnessing the progress and development he will bring to our dear state and nation at large.”