Senate Confirms Appointment Of 11 Supreme Court Justices
The Senate has confirmed the appointment of 11 justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.
The confirmed was done on Thursday after their names were tabled before the Senate by President Bola Tinubu.
The confirmed justices included:
Justice Jummai Sankey
Justice Stephen Adah
Justice Mohammed Idris
Justice Haruna Tsammani
Justice Jamilu Tukur
Justice Abubakar Umar
Justice Chidiebere Uwa
Justice Chioma Nwosu Iheme
Justice Obande Festus
Justice Moore Adume
Justice Habib Adewale