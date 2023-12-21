Senate Confirms Appointment Of 11 Supreme Court Justices

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of 11 justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The confirmed was done on Thursday after their names were tabled before the Senate by President Bola Tinubu.

The confirmed justices included:

Justice Jummai Sankey

Justice Stephen Adah

Justice Mohammed Idris

Justice Haruna Tsammani

Justice Jamilu Tukur

Justice Abubakar Umar

Justice Chidiebere Uwa

Justice Chioma Nwosu Iheme

Justice Obande Festus

Justice Moore Adume

Justice Habib Adewale