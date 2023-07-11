Senate Commends Tinubu Over Subsidy Removal

The Senate on Tuesday unanimously commended President Bola Tinubu, on the decison of his administration to stop payment of subsidy on fuel.

Senate in Plenary, in a motion moved by Senator Patrick Ndubueze, representing Imo North Senatorial District and titled “Need to Investigate the controversial huge expenditure on Premium Motor Spirit(PMS) under the Subsidy/Under Recovery Regime by the NNPCL, agreed to among others, constitute an Adhoc Committee to holistically investigate all controversies surrounding “subsidy and under recovery regime.”

Ruling on the motion after deliberations and contributions by members on the floor of the Senate, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio got the nod of his collegues to formally commend President Tinubu on his courageous decision to stop the payment of subsidy on PMS.

The Lawmakers however, called on the President to ensure that the planned Palliatives intended to be put in place to cushion the effect ot the removal is urgently implemented.

Akpabio, while commending his colleagues on their decision to commend the President on the fuel subsidy removal said, “we commend President Tinubu for the decision to remove fuel subsidy. We are excited for the courage displayed by the President.

It was one decision that had to be taken and we are happy that it was taken during the lifetime of the 10th Senate. We are also looking forward to the implementation of the palliatives.”