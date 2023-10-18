Senate Begins Confirmation Proceedings of EFCC Chairman, Olukoyede

The Senate has commenced the confirmation proceedings of the Chairman the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede.

The EFCC Chairman appointed by President Bola Tinubu this week is currently at the National Assembly with some of the Management staff of the Commission.

Olukoyede took over from Andulrasheed Bawa who left controversially and is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services.

Details later…