Senate approves establishment of Health Education Practitioners Board

The Senate has passed a bill seeking to establish the Health Education Practitioners Registration Board of Nigeria.

The passage of the bill on Tuesday during plenary, followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Health (Tertiary and Secondary).

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe (Kwara Central), in his presentation, said upon establishment, the Board would determine the standards of knowledge and skills to be attained by persons seeking to become members of the profession of Health Education.

He added that it would also establish and maintain a register of persons registered under the bill as members of the profession, and conduct examinations leading to the award of certificates or diplomas as may be prescribed by the Board.

He explained further that the passage of the bill into law would ensure that the practice of Health Education in Nigeria is regulated.

According to the lawmaker, the Board would facilitate advanced Healthcare delivery in the country through research, innovation, training and development of the health sector.