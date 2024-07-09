Senate Approves Adepoju as NASRDA DG

The Senate on Tuesday approved the nomination of Dr. Adepoju Olumide as Director General, of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA).

President Bola Tinubu had earlier sent for approval the appointments of new Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) for three agencies under the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology.

Presenting the report of the Senate Committee on Science and Technology on the screening of the nominee, Dr Olumide Adepoju, Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Aminu Iya Abbas, said the Committee had vetted thoroughly the nominee and found that he met the qualifications required for appointment as the Director General, National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA).

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio presided over Tuesday’s session to confirm the appointment and the lawmakers’ confirmation of Dr. Olumide Adepoju commended the Committee on Science and Technology for speedy screening