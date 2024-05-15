Senate Approves $500m Loan for Electricity Metering

The Senate has granted approval for a substantial $500 million loan sought by the Federal Government of Nigeria. The allocated funds are designated for the Bureau of Public Enterprises, aiming to enhance the country’s electricity metering infrastructure.

This significant financial injection comes in response to a critical need highlighted by the Ministry of Power, revealing that a staggering 92 million Nigerians remain without electricity meters. The dire situation underscores the necessity of swift action to ensure equitable access to electricity across the nation.

The loan approval signals a commitment from the government to address longstanding challenges in Nigeria’s power sector. Metering has been a persistent issue, with many households lacking proper monitoring systems for their electricity usage. This deficiency not only hampers accurate billing but also contributes to inefficiencies in the distribution network.