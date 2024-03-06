Seme Customs Intercepts Truckload of Beans Meant for Illegal Export

The Nigeria Customs Service has announced the seizure of a truckload of beans totaling 400 bags with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N61.4 million.

The news was broken by the Customs Area Controller (CAC) Comptroller Timi Bomodi, during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Comptroller Bomodi stated, “In light of our present economic realities and the reported massive food shortages nationwide, and in line with the directive to prevent illegal grain export, the Command seized a truckload of beans, totaling 400 bags with a DPV of N61,450,000.00, stockpiled in a warehouse at one of the exit corridors at the border.”

He added, “This item has been deposited in the Government warehouse for safekeeping and eventual sale to the public.”

Highlighting the anti-smuggling activities from January to February 2024, Comptroller Bomodi reported 168 interventions resulting in the seizure of 2,193 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 81,930 liters of PMS, 9 vehicles, 1,425 general merchandise, 265 parcels of cannabis sativa, and other narcotics, 149 packages of codeine, and 2 locally manufactured guns, with a combined DPV of N365,888,696.00.

Thirteen suspects were arrested, with 6 granted administrative bail, 3 handed over to NDLEA, 1 to the Nigeria Police, while 3 remain in custody.

On revenue generation, CAC disclosed the Command’s yearly target of N7.875 billion, representing a 400% increase from 2023. The monthly collectible revenue is N656.258 million. January 2024 saw a collection of ₦643,038 million, and February, ₦517,950 million, totaling ₦1,160 billion, about 88% of the expected revenue.

Regarding exports, the Command processed 184 declarations for 43 items weighing 65,185.96 MT, with an FOB of N13.057 billion. The total collected for NESS was N65.337 million, and N24.407 million as an export surcharge for previously imported goods.

Comptroller Bomodi assured that the NCS remains committed to its responsibilities, stating, “These challenging times demand a more formidable defense at the Seme/Krake Joint Border Post as criminals become more desperate and daring.”