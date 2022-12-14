Segun Adewale Laments Division In PDP

Segun Adewale, the Lagos West senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has lamented division in the party.

According to him, the party needs to put aide the grievances they have against the party so that they can record successes against the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2023.

Adewale disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday after visiting some members of the party in Badagry and Ojo LGAs.

He wrote, “Fundamentally, the ugly scenario does not represent the letter and spirit of party politics While a lot of the grievances by these our faithful and dedicated party men are legitimate and genuine, it is my firm belief that we can put the crisis behind us to face the real monster-APC, that has held us down despite it’s monumental failure at state and national levels.

I believe if we can galvanize and mobilize 65% of our party members for the election, victory is assured for all our party candidates in Lagos.

“On Sunday, I visited Badagry and Ojo Local Governments in continuation of moves to mobilize and galvanize our party members ahead of the elections in February, 2023.

“The visit is in line with my resolve to first and foremost prioritize unifying and solidifying the party to stand as a formidable force and entity before going to the polls to confront and defeat the ruling APC.

“Our party has passed through a very troubling post-primary crisis which needs to be resolved before the general election.

Specifically, Lagos PDP has also had its own fair share of such crisis as some party faithfuls have pledged their allegiances to certain tendencies within the party.

“As a fallout of their grievances from the primaries, there have been bizarre instances of some party members pledging to vote for our Governorship candidate and not the presidential candidate. For some, they would rather vote for the Senatorial Candidate than the Guber candidate of the party while for some, they would only vote for all the candidates except our presidential candidate.

None of these situations is healthy for our party.

“At Badagry, I enjoined our party faithful to suspend whatever grievance they have against the party or any candidate and focus on winning the government structure at the state and National levels.

“As I admonished them, it makes sense for us to suspend the infighting and unite now so that we can continue the fight when there is reasonable ground and largesse to bicker over when we get to Alausa and Abuja come 2023.

“Thereafter, I made a donation of N1m to the party members. I also distributed mobile phones to members present and promised to give other party members, excos of the party in the Local Government.

“In a related development, my team also visited Ojo Local Government where I also brought the same message of unity to our party faithful.

“At the meeting with our party members, I admonished them to remain steadfast and shun differences that could militate against the success of the party at the polls. A cash donation of N1M was made to support and encourage members of the party. Phones were also given to the members as a means of motivation and appreciation of their commitment to the party.”