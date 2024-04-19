Seek Info on Yahaya Bello’s Whereabouts from Security Detail – Bwala Tells EFCC

Top politician Daniel Bwala has advised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to seek information from the security detail attached to both Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State and his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, to know the whereabouts of the later.

Concise News reported that Bello was on Thursday declared wanted by the EFCC for money laundering.

His house was recently laid siege on by operatives of the EFCC who watched on as Governor Ododo came to whisk him away to an unknown location.

Reacting to EFCC;s declaration, Bwala faulted the anti-graft commission while giving advice on how to trace the missing ex-governor.

He shared on X, “Unless EFCC and Yaya Bello are both doing simulation for a movie about the agency and former governors, the press statement captioned “wanted” is not necessary.

“You were at his residence to effect arrest- you failed to apply ACJA or better still what you did to Okorocha at his residence.

“You knew who came and whisked him away- you allowed that.

“Both him and the incumbent governor have security detail from police and SSS who must report activities including the whereabouts of their VIPs to their commands- meaning his whereabouts is not hidden.

“You know Police and SSS have surveillance instruments for geo-tracking and geo-locating- yet you failed to approach.

“You are asking the general public to give you information about someone you have every reason to know his whereabouts

“Please do your job without dramatizing it.”