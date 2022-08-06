Headline

Security Threat: Increase Vigilance, Sanwo-Olu Orders Agencies

Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
28

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, received firsthand briefings on the level of alert from the commanders of all security formations in the State.

This is coming against the background of the reported security threats to the city of Lagos. The security chiefs briefed the Governor during the State security meeting held behind closed doors at the Government House in Marina.

Rising from the meeting, Sanwo-Olu disclosed that members of the State Security Council had reviewed the situation across flashpoints in the State, directing improved vigilance to neutralise intending threats.

