Security Agents To Fish Out Ubah’s Attackers – Soludo

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has condemned the gunmen attack on the convoy of the Senator representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah, which happened on Sunday.

In a statement, Soludo stated that all security agencies are now on full alert to fish out the perpetrators of the act.

The statement was signed by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, on Monday.

It read, “It was reported on Sunday evening that Dr Ifeanyi Ubah narrowly escaped bullets of some gun-wielding men who attacked his convoy at Enugwu-Ukwu road in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“The government is fully determined to wipe out every act of criminality in the state. This is the last ditched-effort of a sinking boat by these criminal elements.

“All security agencies are now on full alert to fish out the perpetrators of this heinous attack, who will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“The governor also commiserates with Dr Ifeanyi Ubah and families of his aides who lost their lives as well as the State Commissioner of Police, for the policemen who also lost their lives.”