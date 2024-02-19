Secure Your Future With Skills DG NYSC Tells Corps Members

Corps Members have been advised to utilize the service year to acquire skills through NYSC Skill Acquisition Development programme and become employers of labour instead of searching for the unavailable salaried jobs.

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brig Gen YD Ahmed gave this advise while addressing the 2024 Batch ‘A’ Stream One Prospective Corps Members deployed to Kwara State during his visit to their Orientation Camp in Yikpata, Edu Local Government Area of the State.

He said most of their predecessors that acquired skills during their service year are now self employed with thriving businesses in different vocations across the country.

The Director General urged the Corps Members to participate actively in all camp activities and cultivate team spirit among themselves.

“We have organised important lectures for you in camp and all of them are very important.

Don’t miss any of the lectures, most especially SAED. This was designed to deliberately make you acquire skills of your choice and become employers of labour thereafter”, the DG said.

General Ahmed also warned the Corps Members against indulging in vices like cultism, drug abuse and hooliganism. He added that anyone caught engaging in any of such act would be prosecuted accordingly.

He urged them to fully dedicate themselves to national service by contributing their quota to the development of their state of deployment.

While presenting the camp situation report, the NYSC Kwara State Coordinator, Mr Onifade Joshua informed the Director General that the State Government has completed the second phase of the perimeter fence of the camp, adding that the third phase will soon commence.

He also lauded Kwara State Government for releasing 1,000 mattresses for camp use alongside other notable interventions.

Onifade stated further that the Corps Members have exhibited high level of discipline since they arrived camp.