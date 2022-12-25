Secondus Didn’t Finish Secondary School – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said the immediate national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, did not graduate from secondary school.

This was after Secondus stated that nobody can impose a presidential candidate on the people of Rivers.

He said this in reaction to Wike stating that he will soon announce the candidate he would vote for in 2023, amid he and four other PDP governors working against the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“I read newspaper this morning where a former member of our party, one Uche Secondus said that no one man can impose a presidential candidate on Rivers people.

“He is not a member of our party. His ward expelled him from the party.

“Up until now, you are not a member of our party.”

Wike said he had told the former party leader that he was not going to conduct the party’s primaries for the 2023 elections and so it happened.

The Governor, however, said he has never at any occasion said he would impose a candidate on them but would only tell them his choice of presidential candidate at the right time.

“But don’t blame them, when you didn’t finish secondary school, you will not understand the grammar,” he added.

Wike spoke during the inauguration of Aluu- Omagwa Link Road that held at Omuagubia play ground on Saturday.