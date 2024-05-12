Secondus Blames Wike for Rivers Crisis

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has attributed the ongoing political turmoil in Rivers State to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike’s pursuit of personal gain.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Secondus pointed fingers at Wike, alleging that the Minister has been instrumental in Governor Siminalaye Fubura’s political challenges. He accused Wike of bringing suffering and discord to the state while failing to facilitate any federal projects in Rivers.

According to Secondus, Fubara’s falling out with his former mentor occurred when he chose to confront corruption and prevent the misappropriation of state resources. He suggested that the current political unrest in Rivers is a consequence of certain individuals’ desire for unrestricted access to the state’s finances, a desire that Fubara has resisted.

Secondus said, “Wike has been Governor for eight years and is now Minister of the FCT.

“As Minister, what has he, Wike, attracted in terms of Federal projects to our dear State since he assumed office?

“Perhaps misery, grief, and anguish. As governor he supervised the exit of investors from the state due to his draconian policies.

“He had on an occasion mentioned that he is capable of causing a crisis and he is not far from the truth, as he is causing an unfathomable crisis in Rivers State.

“Mrs Patience Jonathan and I worked for his emergence as governor, have we ever breathed down his neck? Instead, what we get is disrespect and insults.

“I call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to prevail on the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to stop overheating the Rivers State political atmosphere and allow Fubara to work. Whatever Wike thinks he is, it must be stressed that Rivers people made him.”