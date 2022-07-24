News

Second Batch Of Lagos Christian Pilgrims Return

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
29

The second batch of about 150 Lagos State Christian pilgrims has returned to Nigeria after completing the holy pilgrimage to Israel and the Kingdom of Jordan while the third batch is scheduled for airlift on July 30th, 2022.

Welcoming the pilgrims, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Mr. Sewedo Oluseyi Whenu, commended them for exemplary behaviour throughout the journey and expressed gratitude to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for providing resources to ensure a smooth and hitch-free pilgrimage exercise.

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
29

Related Articles

RRS Fouls Robbery, Recovers Two Locally Made Guns

3 hours ago

Air Force To Collaborate With Turkey

24 hours ago
Police

Cultism: Police Arrest Four In Badagry

24 hours ago

Apapa Customs Hand Over Suspect, 81 Cartons of Tramadol Worth N6bn To NDLEA

24 hours ago