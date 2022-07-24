Second Batch Of Lagos Christian Pilgrims Return

The second batch of about 150 Lagos State Christian pilgrims has returned to Nigeria after completing the holy pilgrimage to Israel and the Kingdom of Jordan while the third batch is scheduled for airlift on July 30th, 2022.

Welcoming the pilgrims, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Mr. Sewedo Oluseyi Whenu, commended them for exemplary behaviour throughout the journey and expressed gratitude to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for providing resources to ensure a smooth and hitch-free pilgrimage exercise.