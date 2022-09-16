SDP Only Party With Ideology – Falae

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olu Falae, has said the Social Democratic Party, SDP, is the only one with ideology in Nigeria.

Falae who is the national leader of the party insisted that the SDP will win the 2023 presidential election.

He spoke during the opening of the party’s new Secretariat in Abuja on Thursday.

“Nigeria today is in crisis. You can’t move without being kidnapped. I have been kidnapped for four days on my own farm,” he said, insisting that the SDP is the hope of Nigerians.

“Controlling government is not a controlling party. Ask the parties, what is their philosophy, they don’t know it, they don’t have a plan, that’s why things are getting worse.

“I travelled to Lagos on foot as a young man without being kidnapped. But at 77, I was kidnapped,” he lamented.

Falae said that one big problem with the Nigerian political system was that the political parties do not have philosophy and laid out plans.

“SDP is the only party that can restructure and revive Nigeria. More people will leave the country if things are not put right. More doctors are leaving,” he stated.