Scoring In Five World Cups A Rare Achievement – Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has said scoring in five world cups is an achievement he never dared to dream of.

The Portuguese opened the scoring for his country in their first game against Ghana in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The match ended 3-2 with Portugal securing victory and Ronaldo becoming the first player to score in five world cups.

Celebrating the achievement, he posted, “Scoring in five World Championships is achieving an achievement that I would never dare dream of, but it is also proof that there are no impossibilities. The pride I feel in representing Portugal is only comparable to the joy I feel in each goal I score for my country, translated into victories dedicated to our people. Let’s gooooo! This is just the beginning!”