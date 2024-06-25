Scholes Faults Southgate’s Exclusion of Mainoo

Paul Scholes has expressed frustration over Kobbie Mainoo’s exclusion from the England squad at Euro 2024.

Despite a standout season with Manchester United, Mainoo has yet to feature in the tournament, even as Gareth Southgate grapples with midfield challenges.

The omission has become more contentious with reports suggesting that Trent Alexander-Arnold will be benched in favor of Conor Gallagher for England’s final group game against Slovenia today (Tuesday, June 25).

Scholes, a Manchester United legend, voiced his displeasure at the decision, questioning Southgate’s choices amid ongoing midfield issues.

He shared on Instagram: “Why are we obsessed with energy when we should be obsessed with the brain”, implying that Mainoo should have a spot in the England side ahead of the Chelsea vice-captain.