Scholarship: Zulum Approves N19m For 59 Borno Students In Law School

In his continued payments of scholarship for various categories of Borno students, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved N19,392,000 to pay registration fees of 59 Borno students, currently in law school campuses across the nation.

The registration was for the 2021/2022 academic session.

Executive Secretary of Borno State Scholarships Board, Malam Bala Isa disclosed the payment to newsmen on Tuesday, at the Board’s headquarters in Maiduguri.

Isa explained that, the approval was part of the Governor’s commitment to supporting capacity development of indigenes through different professions.

The E.S thanked Zulum for the support and urged benefitting students to make Borno proud in the outcome of their examinations.