Scholarship: Bello Approves N15m For 12-year-old Tennis Prodigy

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello has approved the sum of N15m naira as scholarship award to 12-year-old table tennis prodigy, Sezuo Ize Azziza.

The beneficiary represented Kogi State at the 2021 Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) National Championship, held in Lagos.

Confirming the report, Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Muhammed Onogwu noted that the approval which will be released into the beneficiary’s account to cater for her education from secondary School up until university was in fulfilment of the governor’s promise to the fatherless tennis lad.

Sezuo Ize Azziza who was born into a less privileged family and loosing her father a very tender age desired to study Medicine and Surgery in the University, a dream the governor alluded must not be hindered because of her family’s financial status

Azziza recently caught the governor’s attention with her brilliant and exceptional performance at tournament where she represented the state.

The CPS noted that the governor was amazed by the kid’s brilliance when he received Azziza and her family in his office in Lokoja, he said the governor stressed that the lad was not only skilful in her extracurricular activities but a brilliant teenager that must be given all the necessary support to enable her actualise her dreams.

Reacting to the development, the State’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hon Wemi Jones commended the governor for promoting girl child education and other intervention in improving education development in Kogi State.