Saying Money Is The Root Of All Evil Is A Big Lie -Timi Dakolo

Singer, Timi Dakolo has said one of the biggest lies told by pastors over the years is that ‘money is the root of all evil’.

He said this has made many people to see the drive to chase money as evil.

Dakolo made this known in a tweet on his Twitter page.

“One of the biggest lies we were taught was that ‘money is the root of all evil’. And people we looked up to as the mouth piece of God screamed it repeatedly until it stuck in people’s mind.

“They saw the drive to want and chase money as evil. So many people settled.”