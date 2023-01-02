Saying I’m Sick Is Stale News – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said claims that he is sick is now stale news.

The former governor of Lagos State who just finished performing the umrah and did seven rounds of tawaf including trips to safa and marwa in Mecca, asked if a sick person could do such.

Tinubu spoke in an interview with DailyTrust where he addressed claims about his health and fitness for the presidency.

He said, “I told you where I am now. I just finished performing the umrah. I did the seven rounds of tawaf, I did the seven trips between safa and Marwa. Can a sick person do that? That is stale news, my brother. People who are making those insinuations have nothing else to say but lies and rubbish.

“I have moved round, spoke at different platforms and stood for hours to address different audiences. Before they said I could not walk, they said I could not stand, they are shamed. Since the campaign started I have marshalled more original ideas than anyone else. I have demonstrated knowledge, experience and great capacity to be on top of issues in the country.

“And this job is about ideas and issues regarding leadership of our country. I have all it takes to be the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and I am asking people of the country to have confidence and respect for that, look at my background and my previous assignments. I want to serve the country and serve the country very well.”