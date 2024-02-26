Saudi to Probe Ronaldo’s Response to ‘Messi’ Taunts

An investigation has been initiated into the response of Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo following alleged taunts aimed at him likening him to his longstanding football rival, Lionel Messi, reports Goal.

Ronaldo showcased his prowess on the field, finding the net as Al-Nassr secured a 3-2 victory over Al-Shabab during a league match on Sunday. However, a video circulating on social media post-match captured the Portugal captain gesturing towards certain individuals in the crowd after successfully converting a penalty.

Concerns have been raised, particularly with a considerable number of young supporters present during the game, prompting calls for authorities in the Middle East to take decisive action.

Al-Nassr, keen to defend their star player, Cristiano Ronaldo, against any allegations of misconduct, have stood in support. Nevertheless, the Saudi Football Federation’s Disciplinary and Ethics Committee has undertaken to probe the incident, committing to a thorough examination of all available evidence before determining the subsequent course of action.

The episode underscores the intense scrutiny and the high standards of conduct expected from footballers, even in the heat of competition. Ronaldo’s reaction has ignited debate and drawn attention to the broader issue of sportsmanship and respect within the realm of professional football.