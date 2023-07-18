Saudi League Better Than MLS – Ronaldo

In a surprising statement, Al Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo has asserted that the Saudi Pro League surpasses the Major League Soccer (MLS) in terms of quality.

Ronaldo’s comments come shortly after his longtime rival Lionel Messi signed with Inter Miami, choosing the MLS as his new footballing destination. While Messi had the opportunity to join a team in Saudi Arabia, he ultimately decided against it, opting to avoid renewing his on-field rivalry with Ronaldo.

Nonetheless, Ronaldo stands by his decision and confidently asserts that he made the better choice. The Portuguese superstar points to the influx of talented players flocking to the Middle East as evidence of the Saudi Pro League’s superiority.

“Saudi league is better than MLS.

“I opened the way to the Saudi league… and now all the players are coming here,” Ronaldo said.