Sports

Saudi Arabia Announces Bid for 2034 World Cup

Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
2
FIFA World Cup
FIFA World Cup

Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday it plans to bid to host the 2034 World Cup, the latest step in a campaign to turn the kingdom into a global sports powerhouse.

The bid “intends to deliver a world-class tournament and will draw inspiration from Saudi Arabia’s ongoing social and economic transformation and the country’s deep-rooted passion for football”, said a statement from the Saudi Arabian football federation.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday it plans to bid to host the 2034 World Cup, the latest step in a campaign to turn the kingdom into a global sports powerhouse.

The bid “intends to deliver a world-class tournament and will draw inspiration from Saudi Arabia’s ongoing social and economic transformation and the country’s deep-rooted passion for football”, said a statement from the Saudi Arabian football federation.

AFP

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
2

Related Articles

World Cup

Morocco, Portugal, Spain to Host 2030 World Cup

1 hour ago

Unlucky Meret Hands Madrid Win at Napoli

11 hours ago
Messi

Messi Uncertain as Miami Visits Chicago in Key MLS Clash

11 hours ago
Bukayo Saka

Saka Injury in Lens Defeat ‘A Worry’ for Arteta

11 hours ago