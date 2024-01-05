Saraki’s Amunibuni Senate Presidency By Ayinde Sulaiman

The jubilation that came with Dr Bukola Saraki’s emergence as the president of the 8th National Assembly was unprecedented among the people of Kwara State. The celebration lasted almost two weeks, with many followers saying he would use his revered office to facilitate many legacy projects for the constituency and the State.

Saraki spent a solid four years as the senate president, facilitating no single legacy project in his constituency, not to mention the state in general. The only thing he did for his people with his venerated office was share exercise books with students whose parents were wealthy to get some for them. Shameful!

Meanwhile, the fraudulent manner in which he got the senate presidency left many bashing Kwara State and Kwarans, who would later not benefit a dime from his senate leadership. Mention the unprintable names Kwarans were not called all because one selfish and greedy brat among them got one of the most venerated offices in the country through the back door.

Saraki, who was supposed to retrospect on what his fraudulent act caused Kwarans and use his office to facilitate legacy projects to his constituency and the State like the Speaker of the 9th of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, facilitated to Lagos State, he soaked himself in a supremacy battle with the former president Muhammadu Buhari.

As a Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila gave Lagos State Femi Gbajabiamila Conference Center, LASU, Dualized Babs Animashaun Road and Census bridge, Surulere, Sam Shonibare Community Development Center, Surulere, Femi Gbajabiamila General Hospital Iyun Road, off Funsho Williams, Femi Gbajabiamila Hall of Residence, University of Lagos Akoka, and Bode Thomas Police Station Census Area, among others. What If he were the Senate President?

But Amunibuni Ibiye’s (Saraki) from Kwara State, who got the Senate Presidency that’s superior, wasted it on an unnecessary supremacy battle with the executive. The only thing Saraki gave Kwara and Kwarans was shame! Now that Femi Gbajabiamila is commissioning his legacy projects in Lagos State, I hope Saraki will commission the tiny exercise books he gave his people.

Those who have ascended the Senate president seat since 1999 used the office to benefit the country and their people. The only people who benefited from Saraki’s amunibuni senate presidency were the thugs, and his immediate family. May Saraki not happen to Kwara again!