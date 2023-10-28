Saraki Hails IGP’s Directive on Treatment of Gunshot Victims

Former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has expressed delight in the directive issued by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to medical personnel across the country concerning the treatment of gunshot victims.

Concise News reported that the IGP directed medical personnel to treat gunshot victims without requesting police report from them.

Egbetokun stated this in response to the outcry concerning the neglect of such victims by medical facilities.

Reacting, Saraki said the policy is based on the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act, 2017, which was passed in the 8th Senate that he led.

In a statement, he said, “I hope that this new directive, backed by the full weight of the Gunshot Victims Act, will ensure that Nigerians who are shot or injured receive prompt medical attention in hospitals across the nation. This will put an end to the age-long practice of denying medical care to gunshot victims, which has cost us thousands of dear lives.

“It is also a victory for the memory of Linda Igwetu, the youth corps member who was shot and killed by a policeman in 2018. I remember calling Linda’s family after she died and I promised them that we would work to make sure that her death was not in vain. With this new policy by the IGP, the nation has taken a major step towards fulfilling that promise.

“I want to thank the IGP for doing what should have been done years ago. This is a victory for the memory of Linda; this is a victory for all Nigerians.”