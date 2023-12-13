Sanwo-Oly to Inaugurate Ikeja Flyover Next Week

In a pivotal moment during his budget presentation at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu declared a significant infrastructural milestone, revealing the successful completion of the Ikeja flyover. The announcement, made on Wednesday, has sparked anticipation as the governor confirmed plans for the official commissioning scheduled for next week.

The Ikeja flyover, a critical component of Lagos State’s urban development strategy, is poised to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance connectivity in the bustling city. Governor Sanwo-Olu underscored the strategic importance of the flyover in addressing the growing transportation needs of Lagosians.

During his address to the Assembly, Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized the administration’s commitment to prioritizing infrastructure projects aimed at improving the quality of life for residents. The completion of the Ikeja flyover stands as a testament to this commitment and is expected to be a game-changer in the region’s transportation landscape.

The flyover, characterized by its architectural prowess, spans key intersections in the Ikeja axis, offering a solution to perennial traffic challenges that have long plagued the area. The upcoming commissioning ceremony is anticipated to draw dignitaries, policymakers, and residents alike, marking a momentous occasion in the state’s development journey.

This accomplishment aligns with Lagos State’s broader vision for sustainable urbanization, emphasizing the need for modern and efficient transportation infrastructure. The Ikeja flyover is poised to enhance both intra-city and inter-city travel, promoting economic activities and fostering a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

Also speaking at the budget presentation, Sanwo-Olu said, “In the last 4 years, we have completed, commissioned, and handed over a total of 91 Road Projects, and several improved junctions, while more than 140 others are at various stages of completion. No part of the State has been left out in this regard.

Construction has commenced on the 3.89km Ojota – Opebi Link Bridge and Approach Roads that will connect Opebi Road to the Lagos-Ikorodu Road, by Odo Iya-Alaro. We have completed the first and second phase of the rebuilding and upgrading of Lekki-Epe Expressway with a re-enforced concrete solution from T-junction, Epe to Awoyaya Junction. The third phase from Awoyaya Junction to Abraham Adesanya is in progress and projected for completion next year, other strategic projects such as Abiola-Onigemo road, inclusive of bridge component, in Ifako-Ijaiye LGA is progressing and scheduled to be completed by the second quarter of next year.

“Our partnership with CIG Motors has delivered an automobile assembly facility in Lagos State, with a remarkable milestone of over 2,000 vehicles already assembled right here on Lagos soil. These vehicles are being deployed to our state-sponsored taxi- hailing service, LagRide, which is yet another important effort to diversify transport options in the metropolis”.