Sanwo-Olu’s Wife Preaches Good Conduct To Christian Pilgrims

The First Lady of Lagos State, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has advised the first batch of pilgrims to the Holy Lands of Israel and Kingdom of Jordan to conduct themselves well and pray for Lagos as well as Nigeria during the spiritual exercise.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu gave the advice during the thanksgiving service held on Sunday 10th July, 2022, at The Jerash Hall of The Regency Hotel in Amman, Jordan.

The First Lady, who joined the service via zoom, said: “You are The Chosen ones, who are meant for signs and wonders as you intercede for the country in the Holy Land”.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State Chapter, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, appreciated Dr. (Mrs.) Sanwo-Olu for always supporting the pilgrimage in the State, while praying for the success of the upcoming general elections in Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

The Executive Secretary, Kwara State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Revd. Reuben Idowu Ibitoye, in his sermon, emphasised the need for pilgrims to look up to God for everything.

Earlier in the day, the first batch of pilgrims to Israel had visited Gadara, where Jesus healed the demoniac, Elijah’s Cave and Jacobs River.