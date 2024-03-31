Sanwo-Olu’s Aide Seeks Gender Equality in Real Estate Opportunities

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Housing, Barr. Barakat Odunuga-Bakare has made a case for gender equality and the promotion of women’s inclusion in the real estate sector.

Odunuga-Bakare, while speaking at the Female Lawyers in Real Estate Practice (FELIREP) webinar held recently emphasised the importance of collaboration among stakeholders to create an inclusive and equitable real estate ecosystem for all.

She said the state government is determined to achieve a society where women are not just participants but leaders in the real estate sector, assuring that together, they would build a future where women thrive in the world of real estate.

Drawing from her experience as a top government official, she outlined steps that could be taken to promote women’s empowerment, from education and training programmes to mentorship and sponsorship initiatives.

The Special Adviser expressed her intention to tackle systemic barriers that hinder women’s access to real estate opportunities by raising advocacy on fair housing policies, promoting female representation in leadership roles within the industry, and fostering mentorship programmes for aspiring women in real estate.

She also highlighted the critical role of government in driving gender equality, emphasising the need for targeted policies and initiatives to level the playing field for women in real estate.

While noting that women still face disparities in rights, opportunities, and resources compared to men, Odunuga-Bakare stated that registering with the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA) is crucial for maintaining sectoral integrity.

She said, “As Lagos State thrives as Nigeria’s commercial hub, adherence to international standards in the real estate sector is imperative. Compliance with the Lagos State Real Estate Law will attract both local and international investment, contributing to the state’s GDP and livelihoods”.

“Promoting women’s inclusion is in the present administration T.H.E.M.E.S Plus Agenda. These may not be in real estate, but the initiative is for the wellness of women and youth across the State”, the Special Adviser added.

She, therefore, urged participants at the meeting to join her in the fight for gender equality in real estate, just as she called on her fellow professionals, policymakers, and stakeholders to work together to create a more inclusive and equitable industry for all.

LASG