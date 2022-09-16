Sanwo-Olu’s Aide Gives Facts On Auction Of Impounded Vehicles In Lagos

A Senior Special Assistant To the Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stated facts about the auction of vehicles by the state Taskforce on Thursday.

He wrote:

1. The Lagos State Taskforce in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Justice auctioned 134 forfeited and abandoned vehicles at the Taskforce compound in Alausa, Ikeja.

2. The role of Lagos State Taskforce is to carry out enforcement exercise which is confiscation of vehicles for traffic offenses, and handing them over to the MOBILE COURT (with evidence) for Judgement.

3. Some of the cars being auctioned here were confiscated Not for ONE WAY Alone, there are other offices that attracts just a fine but some people run away from the Court Process, that’s why they have been forfeited to the State Government after the stipulated period (BY LAW)

4. The Coordinator of The Lagos State Special Offenses Mobile Court was present at the Auction venue, she says exercise is seemless and well organised and also disclosed that all 134 vehicles on display had gone through due process of the COURT OF LAW before being forfeited.

5. Taskforce says auction exercise is to desist the public from committing crime or traffic offences as no one would be spared if found wanting. He says he hopes that this exercise would serve as a deterrent to other road users who are fond of driving against traffic.

6. Finally …. ENFORCEMENT CONTINUES.