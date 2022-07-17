Sanwo-Olu Will Lose Re-election Bid Like Oyetola – Adeleke’s Campaign Team

The campaign team of the governor-elect of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State will lose his re-election bid like Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State.

Speaking with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Alhaji Saheed Ajamatase, a chieftain of the PDP in Atakunmosa West and member of Senator Adeleke’s Campaign team said having secured Osun, their train will move to Lagos and join hands with the people to liberate the state from oppressors.

He said, “We are glad the people of Osun have spoken in clear terms with their votes. You can see that this is a clear-cut convincing victory that does not require any rerun. If it goes into re-run, the APC and Oyetola will perform the same fraud they did in 2018″.

” With Osun now secured, our next target will be Lagos state. Given his performance and disconnect from the people, i don’t see how Governor Sanwo-Olu will secure reelection. Infact, i will advise him to start preparing his handover note now for the incoming Governor, Olajide Adediran (Jandor)”.

“Ultimately, we also thank our Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for the support he gave us in Osun. We are confident that with President Buhari out of 2023, the most popular politician in Nigeria is Atiku and by God’s grace, Nigerians will overwhelmingly elect him as president in 2023”