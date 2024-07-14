Sanwo-Olu Warns Residents Who Litter Drains, Vandalise Manholes

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has issued a stern warning to residents about littering drains and removing manholes. Speaking at Campos playground on Odunlami Street, Sanwo-Olu emphasized the need for immediate action to prioritize environmental cleanliness.

During the launch of a community-based environmental sanitation awareness program, the Governor expressed concern over the state of sanitation he observed during a tour of Lagos Island. He urged residents to adopt better environmental practices to prevent disease outbreaks.

Accompanied by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Sanwo-Olu highlighted the widespread removal of manholes and accumulation of refuse in the streets he visited. He stressed the importance of maintaining a clean environment for the health and well-being of the community.

He said the awareness / sensitization campaign will be taken round all the 57 local Government and LCDA to ensure that the initiative is embraced by every member of the community while ensuring that Lagosians have access to a clean, safe, flood free and sustainable environment.

He added that LAWMA officials would soon commence the distribution of waste bags and waste bins to tenements across the state to.aid the proper bagging of refuse.

He promised that a gang made up of officials of the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure and that of the Environment would be constituted to tackle the issue of manhole removal.

The Governor hinted that he would lead the Members of the Executive council every weekend to clean streets, neighbourhoods, desilt drainages and ensure evacuation of waste saying the exercise would be a continuous culture before a decision is taken on the resumption of the Monthly Sanitation Exercise.

Sanwo – Olu said the daywhich coincides with the annual Tree planting Day with is celebrated globlly on the 14th ofJuly encourages residents to embrace tree planting culture, stressing that trees are not just for beautification but to regulate temperature and mitigate the effects of climate change.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab said the awareness on the re- introduction Sanitation Exercise was pertinent in order to promote a clean and healthy environment, as well as encourage community participation in waste management to reduce the risk of disease outbreaks.

“As we all know that the Monthly Environmental Sanitation was a culture in Lagos State some years back as such the awareness of the re- introduction of exercise in the State is going to be another bold step of the present administration.

Wahab said undertaking the sanitation of the environment provides a ground for people to become hygienic for the safeguard of their health, which will also increase the life-span of residents through the promotion of cleanliness.

He said with the government’s effort to create awareness and sensitize the citizens on the re-introduction of the exercise, all residents are encouraged to imbibe the culture of cleaning their homes, surroundings, drainages in front of their tenements and streets.

He added that the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) officials would always be on ground to collect bagged waste and dispose them properly.

The event was witnessed by dignitaries including the Chairman House Committee on the Environment, Hon Olanrewaju Afinnih, Special Adviser on the Environment, Engr Kunle Rotimi-Akodu, Permanent Secretaries in Office of Environmental Services, Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen and Drainage Services and.Water Resources, Engr Mahamood Adegbite.