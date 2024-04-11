Sanwo-Olu Vows to Demolish Buildings That Fail Integrity Test

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has vowed that more buildings will be demolished for failing integrity test.

Sanwo-Olu spoke following a fire incident that led to the collapse of 14 buildings in close proximity with a building affected by inferno in Dosunmu Market, Lagos Island.

“A lot of residential apartments have been turned to warehouses. I am saying without any iota of doubt that more buildings will go down.

“I just finished the assessment of a very unfortunate, but preventable disaster.

“Access was denied to the first responders to the fire for a couple of hours. This fire started more than 48 hours ago and is still alive.

“At the last count we have about 14 houses that have been affected and more may go down after the extensive test.

“What I have seen here is what could have been prevented; we do not have a full report yet, so I do not want to speculate.

“From the initial report, it was gross carelessness,’’ he said at the site of the fire.

The governor added that the Dosunmu Market will be closed down indefinitely but promised to assist the affected traders.

“We will bring down any property that does not conform to our rules and regulations of construction.

“We cannot allow anyone to put the lives and property of others and the environment at risk.

“We will support those affected by the fire so they can get back on their feet, however.

“There are more progressive things we ought to be doing than to be spending scarce resources on avoidable accidents,’’ the governor lamented.