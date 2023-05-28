Sanwo-Olu Unveils Official Portrait For Second Term

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has revealed his new official portrait ahead of his second term inauguration on May 29th.

The unveiling of the portrait was announced in a statement issued on Sunday by his media adviser, Mr. Gboyega Akosile.

The new portrait showcases Governor Sanwo-Olu wearing a traditional white Agbada, complemented by a carton brown handmade cap with blue stripes, which has become his signature style.

This departure from his previous portrait, where he was seen in a blue suit, white shirt, and blue tie, reflects a shift in his visual representation.

The photograph was taken by renowned photographer Ademola Olaniran, known for his professionalism and creative expertise.

The new official portrait will be prominently displayed in government and non-government offices across the state, starting from May 29th.

Additionally, the portrait can be found on Governor Sanwo-Olu’s official social media accounts and the Lagos State Government’s websites, allowing wider accessibility and visibility to the public.

This updated portrayal captures the essence of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s distinctive style and projects his renewed commitment as he embarks on his second term in office.