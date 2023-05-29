Sanwo-Olu Unveils New Agenda For Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed his dedication to the progress of Lagos State as he took the oath to begin his second term on Monday.

Renewed Commitment to Progress and Development in Lagos State

Undeterred by the rain, Sanwo-Olu addressed the citizens of Lagos at the Tafawa Balewa Square amphitheater, where he was administered the oath by the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Kazeem Alogba.

Emphasizing the state’s transformation during his first term, the Governor highlighted significant achievements such as the establishment of an intracity rail network, the completion of the Lekki Deep Seaport, and the construction of the largest rice mill in Imota.

He also proudly mentioned that Lagos achieved an unprecedented AAA(nga) rating in financial sustainability and resilience by Fitch International.

Expanding the Vision: Intensified Focus on Social Inclusion, Gender Equality, and Youth

Sanwo-Olu unveiled his administration’s expanded agenda, now called “T.H.E.M.E.S Plus,” which encompasses the existing focus areas of Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism, and Security and Governance.

Additionally, the Governor announced three new areas of intensified intervention: Social Inclusion, Gender Equality, and Youth.

The government is committed to ensuring that every citizen, regardless of social status, gender, or age, is carried along and catered to through inclusive policies and programs.

Collective Responsibility for a Greater Lagos: Partnership between Government and Citizens

Governor Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the collective spirit and resilience of the people of Lagos, emphasizing that the greatness and strength of the state lie in the collaboration between the government and its citizens.

He assured the residents that his administration would continue to prioritize transparency, accountability, and participatory governance.

The Governor expressed gratitude to former President Muhammadu Buhari for his support and to President Bola Tinubu for laying the foundation for Lagos’ development.

He also commended his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, as a loyal friend and partner-in-progress.