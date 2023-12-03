Sanwo-Olu Unveils Ambitious Methane Reduction Target at COP28

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has declared an ambitious commitment to reduce methane emissions by 45% before 2035 at the ongoing #COP28 summit.

Speaking on a panel themed “Lowering Organic Waste Methane” alongside U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, Mr. John Kerry, Sanwo-Olu emphasized the urgent need for global support to double Lagos’ waste processing capacity.

Addressing the challenges faced by the bustling Nigerian metropolis, Sanwo-Olu highlighted the city’s dual burden, asserting that Lagos needs twofold support to effectively address the emission gap. He underscored the significance of international cooperation, stating that the success of global climate initiatives would be incomplete without substantial progress in Africa.

The governor outlined the set targets, aiming for a 15-20% reduction in methane emissions by 2030, escalating to an ambitious 45% cut by 2035. Despite the local commitment and regulatory framework, he emphasized the indispensability of international collaboration, stressing the need for honest dialogues and tangible support from industrialized economies.

Sanwo-Olu applauded the SCALE initiative, launched jointly by the U.S. Department of State and Bloomberg Philanthropies, which focuses on empowering subnational champions in C40 Cities to accelerate the implementation of the Global Methane Pledge. The initiative recently secured a substantial commitment of $372.5 million to support methane abatement projects across C40 Cities.

Expressing optimism, Sanwo-Olu looked forward to collective efforts in achieving shared climate goals and urged for continued collaboration to safeguard the planet and enhance the well-being of the global populace. The success of Lagos’ ambitious emission reduction targets, he asserted, hinges on genuine partnerships and concerted global action.