Sanwo-Olu to Make Lagos Roads Safer for Cycling

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Saturday hosted the Cycology cycling club at the Lagos House, Marina.

The cycling club members paid the courtesy visit as part of their responsibilities to the Governor who incidentally is their patron.

The event was used to champion some positive cause of action on non-motorised forms of transportation, which the Governor promised to work harder on.

During the meeting, Sanwo-Olu promised to make the Lagos roads a lot safer than they are for those who may want to use the cycling mode of transportation among other things.