Sanwo-Olu Swears in New Permanent Secretaries

In a solemn ceremony held at the Banquet Hall of Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administered the oath of office to five newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, marking a significant step in the state’s administrative apparatus.

The newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries, each bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to their respective offices, are poised to contribute to the continued development and efficiency of Lagos State’s governance.

Among the appointees is Engr. Somide Lateef Ayodele, who assumes office at the helm of the Office of Infrastructure, tasked with overseeing the strategic development and maintenance of the state’s critical infrastructure network.

Engr. Adegbite Mahmood Olakunle steps into the role of overseeing the Office of Drainage Services, a pivotal position responsible for mitigating flood risks and ensuring the effective management of drainage systems across Lagos.

Mr. Emmanuel Fatai Audu assumes responsibilities within the Ministry of Agriculture, where his leadership will play a crucial role in advancing agricultural initiatives and food security efforts within the state.

Mrs. Oki Lyla Morenike’s appointment to the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) underscores the state’s commitment to fostering transparent and credible electoral processes, a cornerstone of democratic governance.

Completing the cohort of newly appointed Permanent Secretaries is Surveyor Ayokunnu Adeshina Sikiru, entrusted with leading the Surveyor-General’s Office in executing critical land surveying and mapping functions essential for urban planning and development.

The swearing-in ceremony represents a significant moment in Lagos State’s administrative landscape, as these seasoned professionals embark on their duties with a shared commitment to service excellence and the advancement of the state’s interests.