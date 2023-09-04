Sanwo-Olu Slashes Transport Fare In Lagos By 50%

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has announced a 50% discount on all public transport fares with the Cowry Card system in the state.

Sanwo-Olu made the announcement on Monday when he flagged off the operation of the Blue Line Train services in the state.

In a post on X, Sanwo-Olu said, “We began commercial operations for the long-awaited Blue Line Rail from Marina to Mile 2 as we put #LagosOnTrack together.

“With a starting 50% discount on all public transport fares with the Cowry Card, we are ensuring that Lagosians can move freely in pursuit of economic and leisure activities

“The Blue Line Rail is equipped with state-of-the-art security features, including 300+ CCTV cameras and command centres at all stations as well as an independent power plant that ensures the trains can have uninterrupted movement.

“We are starting partial passenger operations from 6:30-10am and 4-9:30pm. We’re kicking off with 12 trips for 2 weeks, gradually increasing to 76 trips/day.

“Remember, this is YOUR project, Lagos. Let’s use it responsibly and with pride. There is no room for vandalism or disturbances.

“The Blue Line Rail is one of the rail projects designed to make Lagos a fully interconnected city and it will transform our city’s transport system.

“We remain committed to transforming every area of our great state.”