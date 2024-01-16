News

Sanwo-Olu Signs N2.267tn Lagos Budget Into Law

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has signed the N2.267tn 2024 Appropriation Bill of Lagos State into law, marking the start of a new expenditure cycle.

This Budget of Renewal prioritizes infrastructure, environment, education, and technology, with increased allocation for security and public safety.

Of the total budget, 58% goes to capital expenditure, while 42% is for recurrent spending. The additional allocation of N21.74bn, approved by the Assembly, aims to complete key infrastructure and address priority areas.

“The successful implementation of this budget is crucial for the citizens’ wellbeing and aligns with our THEMES+ agenda, aiming to transform lives and businesses.

“I assure you all that transparency and accountability will be our watchword in the implementation of this budget and I thank the Lagos State House of Assembly for their dedication to the people of Lagos during the budget review,” Sanwo-Olu said in a post on X.

