Sanwo-Olu Seeks Synergy for Creative Economy

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called for synergy between government, industry, the academia and civil society to build a future where the digital heartbeat of Lagos will resonate across the globe.

Sanwo-Olu made the call at the Opening ceremony of the Art Of Technology (AOT) Lagos 5.0 Conference themed: “The Creative Economy and a Digital Lagos” held on Thursday at Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said Lagos State initiatives for the creative industry, such as Investment in Infrastructure and Technology, Lagos Film City, Collaboration with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) to support Intellectual Property Rights, a dedicated Lagos State Science, Research, and Innovation Council cohort for the Creative Economy and the Lagos Innovation Bill, among others have yielded positive results.

Sanwo-Olu promised that his administration will accelerate actions to ensure the Lagos Innovation Bill is signed into law within the first quarter of 2024, adding that the innovation bill when signed into law would increase employment opportunities in the creative industry, enhance competitiveness and foster economic development among others through collaborative efforts of all stakeholders in the creative sector and government.

He said: “Lagos has solidified its status as Africa’s foremost fashion and creative hub, emblematic of our shared commitment to technological advancement. Notably, the Music industry has burgeoned into the second-largest in Africa, boasting an annual revenue exceeding $2 billion.

This achievement is underscored by our artists receiving prestigious accolades such as Grammy’s, and the proliferation of international streaming services attests to the industry’s global resonance.

“The transformative Impact of technology on Lagos’s development is profound. Over the past decade, technology has propelled a remarkable 500 percent increase in productivity across pivotal sectors, ranging from agriculture to manufacturing.

“Our smart city initiatives have not only enhanced the efficiency of public services but have also significantly elevated the overall quality of life for our residents.

“Our journey towards a Digital Lagos propelled by the Creative Economy is backed by robust figures and data. It is a collective endeavor that requires the synergy of government, industry, academia, and civil society.

“Together, we will build a future where innovation knows no bounds, where creativity flourishes, and where the digital heartbeat of Lagos resonates across the globe.”